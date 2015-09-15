UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
** Experian, the world's biggest consumer credit checking agency, up 1.4 pct to become top FTSE bluechip gainer after HSBC upgrades to "buy", ups TP to 1290p from 1150p
** Brokerage says growth momentum in the U.S. is attractive & downside risks from Brazil operations and consumer unit limited
** 13 of 18 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 4 "hold" and 1 "sell" or lower; their median PT is $20.06
** Upgrades overshadows TP cut by Deutsche Bank (DB) to 1250p from 1300p; DB also points out that Brazil concerns provide an opportunity
** A tenth of daily avg volume changes hands in just over 15 mins from opening bell
** Stock has lost c.5 pct YTD (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts