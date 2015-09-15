** Ocado up c.4 pct, top midcap gainer in
healthy volumes after the UK online grocer says it expects to
continue to growth slightly ahead of broader market & posts
strong Q3
** Stock down 21 pct YTD, hurt in part by a lack of recent
overseas deals, but still on a lofty fwd P/E of 101x
** UK peers, with physical operations, hurt by heavy
discounting in sector & heavy competition from discount
retailers
** Ocado's gross retail sales up 15.3 pct to 252 mln stg in
the 12 weeks to Aug. 9
** Top gainer on FTSE's broader retail index
with a tenth of daily a full-day's avg volume having passed
through in the first 30 mins of trade
