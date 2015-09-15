Sept 15 Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 99.6 percent stake in Wison (Nanjing) Clean Energy for about 9.75 billion yuan ($1.53 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project



