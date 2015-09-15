BRIEF-Balaji Telefilms' ALTBalaji partners with ACT Fibernet to distribute subscription video-on-demand service
* Balaji Telefilms Ltd says ALTBalaji partners with ACT Fibernet to promote, distribute subscription video-on-demand service
Sept 15 Chengdu B-ray Media Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from Sept 16 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Kd4zOf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to issue up to 50 million shares via private placement, to invest in unit, repay loan and fulfill working capital
April 6 Electrocomponents Plc said it expected pretax profit for the year ended March to exceed current market expectations, after reporting an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on growth recovery in North America and favourable currency impact.