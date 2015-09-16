BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's units expect to win hospital project for 376.1 mln yuan
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)
Sept 16 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
* Says to issue 1.3 billion yuan ($204.10 million) 3-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gqdpNQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
