Sept 16 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan ($785.00 million) bonds

* Says financing unit plans to acquire 20 percent stake in Zhongrong Life Insurance worth about 2 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LxIyaD; bit.ly/1NwA48l

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)