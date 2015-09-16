BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's units expect to win hospital project for 376.1 mln yuan
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)
Sept 16 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan ($785.00 million) bonds
* Says financing unit plans to acquire 20 percent stake in Zhongrong Life Insurance worth about 2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LxIyaD; bit.ly/1NwA48l
($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan renminbi)
