Hong Kong home prices hit another record high in February
HONG KONG, March 31 Hong Kong's private home prices climbed for an 11th straight month in February, hitting another record high, a government index released on Friday showed.
SHANGHAI, March 31 The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday it will improve the way bond repurchase agreements (repos) rates are calculated to reduce volatility, after short-term borrowing costs surged to as much as 32 percent the previous day.