UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 17 Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says media unit signs strategic agreement with Beijing IQIYI Science & Technology Co Ltd on entertainment projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F3EcLV
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.