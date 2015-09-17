Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
Sept 17 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store
* Says plans to sign framework agreement with Golden Meditech Holdings on acquiring stakes in China Cord Blood
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LzGSgM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
* FTC requires kidney dialysis chain DaVita Inc to divest assets as a condition of acquiring competitor Renal Ventures Management LLC