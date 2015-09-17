BRIEF-Zhuguang Holdings says unit entered equity transfer agreement
* Unit entered into equity transfer agreement with vendors and target company
Sept 17 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says property unit plans to acquire Hangzhou-based developer for up to 1.65 billion yuan ($259.25 million)
* Net profit for the year RMB 2.88 billion versus RMB 2.50 billion