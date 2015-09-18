** Mining and trading co Glencore down 2 pct, trading near life low & top FTSE-100 loser after trade bodies raise questions about its recent $2.5 bln equity placing

** Investment Association & National Association of Pension Funds say co's made a "serious breach" of shareholder protection principles in the way it carried out placing

** Negative sentiment on stock, already weighed down by huge debt and commodity price rout, mounts as Exane BNP Paribas cuts TP on stock by 20 pct to 200p vs c.213p analysts' mean estimate

** Nearly a fourth of a full-day's avg volume traded through in first 1.5 hrs of trade

** Up to Thursday's close, stock has slumped 55 pct, worse than the c.31 pct drop in the broader E300 basic resources index

