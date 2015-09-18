Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 18 Kyland Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire stakes in three firms for a combined 682 million yuan ($107.19 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 450 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W7c12I
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3628 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order