Sept 18 Baotou Huazi Industry Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 31.68 billion yuan ($4.98 billion) in private placement of shares

* Says proceeds to be used to boost capital in Hua Xia Life Insurance

($1 = 6.3628 Chinese yuan renminbi)