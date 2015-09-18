UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 18 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 81 percent stake in Keystone Lodging Holdings Ltd for about 8.27 billion yuan ($1.30 billion)
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1NHzNB9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3628 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.