BEIJING Sep 20 The head of the Bank of Dalian Co. Ltd, one of the country's smaller regional lenders, is being investigated for suspected graft, the ruling Communist Party anti-graft watchdog said on Sunday, as it conducts a sweeping anti-graft campaign.

Wang Jinping, president of the bank, is suspected of "serious breaches in discipline", the usual euphemism for graft, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on Sunday on its web site (www.ccdi.gov.cn).

It did not give any details.

Bank of Dalian based in the northeast port city of Dalian, was set up in 1998 and was re-named in 2007 from former Dalian City Commercial Bank and now has branches in cities including Tianjin and Beijing, according to its website (www.bankofdl.com).

Reuters was not able to reach Wang for comment. A bank official who answered the telephone said he was not able to comment.

(Niu Shuping and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)