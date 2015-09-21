Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 21 Suning Universal Co Ltd
* Says media unit signs contract with South Korea's Redrover to set up joint venture in Shanghai with registered capital of 1 billion yuan ($157.06 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MAUvCe
Further company coverage: [000718.SZ> ($1 = 6.3669 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order