Sept 21 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Luhuitou Park in Sanya, Hainan province, for about 5.8 billion yuan ($910.96 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 5.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, and controlling shareholder Zhonghong Zhuoye Group plans to invest up to 3.0 billion yuan by subscribing its shares

