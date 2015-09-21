Sept 21 Pan-European stock exchange Euronext NV said it would partner with Shanghai Stock Exchange for the marketing of its cash, derivatives, commodities and index data in China to boost the visibility of Euronext's listed companies.

Shanghai Stock Exchange's SSE Infonet unit would act as its market data agent in China, Euronext, the parent company of Paris bourse and the largest exchange in continental Europe for trading, said in a statement.

Euronext competes with the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse for company listings and operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)