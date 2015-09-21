** Valve-control systems maker falls c.7 pct,
breaches 3 1/2-year of 174.1p and one of the top losers on
FTSE-250 midcap index
** Exane BNP Paribas cuts TP by 20 pct to 160p; rating
"underperform" while JP Morgan cuts TP to 180p from 245p;
reduces rating to "neutral."
** Last week co issued a profit warning due to project
deferrals and cancellations, and "particularly weak" trading in
August.
** "It is clear that end market challenges are having a
greater impact on the group than we expected," JP Morgan says.
** Rotork top loser on FTSE 350 Industrial Engineering Index
, which is down 0.6 pct.
** Weak relative performance vs engineering index YTD
