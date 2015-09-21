BRIEF-Antero Midstream GP LP files for IPO of up to $100 Mln
* Antero Midstream GP LP files for IPO of up to $100 million of common shares representing LP interests; applied to list on NYSE under symbol "AMGP"
Sept 21 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science and Technology Co Ltd
* Says scraps share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OKzAfI
* Aims to hold board meeting in late April or early May to set date of shareholder meeting called to approve 450 million euro share issue