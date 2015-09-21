Sept 21 Zhong Zhu Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire healthcare company for 1.9 billion yuan ($298.39 million) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1.3 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QSTAvL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3676 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)