Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 22 Hengtong Optic-electric Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit up about 50-70 percent y/y at 373.9-423.7 million yuan ($58.66-66.47 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MG6KNY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3743 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order