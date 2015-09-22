Sept 22 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 4 billion yuan ($627.60 million) bonds

* Says unit signs agreement to acquire stakes in two real estate firms for a combined 502.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1j5djgr; bit.ly/1Qvk9X5

($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi)