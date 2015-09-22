Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 4 billion yuan ($627.60 million) bonds
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire stakes in two real estate firms for a combined 502.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1j5djgr; bit.ly/1Qvk9X5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.