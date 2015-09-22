Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Nanjing Chixia Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost Wuxi unit's capital by 130 million yuan ($20.39 million)
* Says plans to invest 256.2 million yuan in Bank of Hebei by subscribing 86.9 million shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ksj2pv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.