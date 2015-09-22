Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Shanghai Youngsun Investment Co Ltd Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co Ltd
* Shanghai Youngsun Investment says share trade to resume on Sept 23 after shareholders' meeting approves plan to be acquired by Shanghai Chengtou
* Shanghai Chengtou Holding says trading of shares to resume on Sept 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1j5RA85; bit.ly/1iKvOXM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.