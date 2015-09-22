Sept 22 Shanghai Youngsun Investment Co Ltd Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co Ltd

* Shanghai Youngsun Investment says share trade to resume on Sept 23 after shareholders' meeting approves plan to be acquired by Shanghai Chengtou

* Shanghai Chengtou Holding says trading of shares to resume on Sept 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1j5RA85; bit.ly/1iKvOXM

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)