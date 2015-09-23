BRIEF-Fairpoint Group sees 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
Sept 23 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says unit plans to invest 2.75 billion yuan ($430.79 million) to set up real estate development firm with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wi2UMD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3836 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, March 28 British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer to buy fellow builder Bovis just over two weeks after its approach was rejected as too low.