Sept 23 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says Chongqing unit signs contracts worth $420.4 million with Wiafrica Tanzania Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($313.30 million) bonds

* Says beijing unit plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan bonds

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1MpFArJ ; bit.ly/1Jpg4OT ; bit.ly/1QxW6qA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3836 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)