Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 23 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says Chongqing unit signs contracts worth $420.4 million with Wiafrica Tanzania Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($313.30 million) bonds
* Says beijing unit plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan bonds
