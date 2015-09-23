BRIEF-Fairpoint Group sees 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
Sept 23 Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue preference shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JpjLEd
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations
LONDON, March 28 British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer to buy fellow builder Bovis just over two weeks after its approach was rejected as too low.