HONG KONG, Sept 24 (IFR) - Bank of China (Hong Kong) and
HSBC are each planning to issue Rmb1bn (US$156.7m) of 3-year
bonds in China's interbank market next week, opening up the
so-called Panda bond market to overseas lenders.
BOCHK will issue the bonds on September 29, it said in a
statement today. It plans to use the proceeds for overseas
purposes, such as financing domestic companies' overseas
expansion and projects under China's "one belt one road" Silk
Road initiative.
HSBC also plans to complete its first onshore offering
before China's week-long national holiday begins on October 1,
according to banking sources. An initial price range has been
set at 3.5%-4.5%.
The People's Bank of China announced late on Tuesday that it
will allow BOCHK and HSBC to issue yuan-denominated bonds in the
domestic market.
BOCHK, the Hong Kong lender controlled by the state-owned
Bank of China, has won approval to issue Rmb10bn of debt while
HSBC has been allowed to issue Rmb1bn. They are the first
offshore commercial banks to win approval to issue bonds in
China's domestic market.
The central bank is expected to unveil rules allowing more
Panda bonds, the term for onshore offerings from foreign
companies, IFR reported earlier.
Bank of China is the main underwriter for the BOCHK
offering. China Bond Rating Co has assigned ratings of AAA to
both the issuer and the bond.
BOCHK has also received Aa3/A+/A ratings from Moody's,
Standard & Poor's and Fitch, respectively.
(Reporting By Ina Zhou; Editing By Steve Garton)