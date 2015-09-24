HONG KONG, Sept 24 (IFR) - Bank of China (Hong Kong) and HSBC are each planning to issue Rmb1bn (US$156.7m) of 3-year bonds in China's interbank market next week, opening up the so-called Panda bond market to overseas lenders.

BOCHK will issue the bonds on September 29, it said in a statement today. It plans to use the proceeds for overseas purposes, such as financing domestic companies' overseas expansion and projects under China's "one belt one road" Silk Road initiative.

HSBC also plans to complete its first onshore offering before China's week-long national holiday begins on October 1, according to banking sources. An initial price range has been set at 3.5%-4.5%.

The People's Bank of China announced late on Tuesday that it will allow BOCHK and HSBC to issue yuan-denominated bonds in the domestic market.

BOCHK, the Hong Kong lender controlled by the state-owned Bank of China, has won approval to issue Rmb10bn of debt while HSBC has been allowed to issue Rmb1bn. They are the first offshore commercial banks to win approval to issue bonds in China's domestic market.

The central bank is expected to unveil rules allowing more Panda bonds, the term for onshore offerings from foreign companies, IFR reported earlier.

Bank of China is the main underwriter for the BOCHK offering. China Bond Rating Co has assigned ratings of AAA to both the issuer and the bond.

BOCHK has also received Aa3/A+/A ratings from Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch, respectively. (Reporting By Ina Zhou; Editing By Steve Garton)