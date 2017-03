Sept 24 Xinhu Zhongbao Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 20 percent stake in Wind Information Co Ltd's unit for 2.8 billion yuan ($438.75 million)

* Says plans to acquire 1 percent stake in Wind Information Co Ltd for 600 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NOfFvv

