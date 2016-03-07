UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Mar 4 (Reuters)- People Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 3 months to
Jan 20, 2016 Jan 20, 2015 Apr 20, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 4.66 3.53 1.11
(+32.2 pct) (+8.2 pct) (+20.0 pct) Operating 611 mln 316 mln 145 mln
(+93.2 pct) (+153.7 pct) (+28.2 pct) Recurring 611 mln 330 mln 145 mln
(+85.2 pct) (+66.6 pct) (+27.6 pct) Net 390 mln 202 mln 92 mln
(+93.5 pct) (+65.8 pct) (+29.2 pct) EPS 89.17 yen 46.08 yen 21.14 yen Ann Div 85.00 yen 46.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 85.00 yen 46.00 yen NOTE - People Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7865.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.