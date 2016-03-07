** Oil producer Premier Oil up 17 pct & top gainer
on Stoxx small-cap market
** Co leading talks with other North Sea oil companies to
merge substantial parts of ops, including procurement, logistics
& finance departments, the Financial Times says (on.ft.com/1YjT25I)
** The paper quotes CEO as saying co in early stage talks
over shared rigs, logistics, back offices
** More than 40 pct of 30-day avg vol through in first 30
mins
** Co last month reports wider 2015 pretax loss & takes
$583.5 mln non-cash post-tax impairment charge, amid one of the
worst oil price rout sector has seen
** Upto Friday's close, stock down 70 pct y/y, giving it
market cap of c.228 mln stg as per Reuters data
