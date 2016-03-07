** British outsourcer Mitie -5 pct, 2nd top loser on FTSE 250 index & Stoxx small market

** Jefferies says recent sector results indicate that project work won't revive in H2 as decision making has paused

** Brokerage cuts TP on stock to 270p from 285p; analysts mean TP on stock at 299.82p according to Reuters data

** >90% 30-day avg vol through in stock in 1 hr

** Industry faces a swathe of profit headwinds in FY17E, brokerage writes, cutting FY16E and FY17E EPS estimates on Mitie by 2 pct and 6 pct

** Co to publish IMS on March 24

** Down 5 pct YTD, underperforming FTSE midcap index