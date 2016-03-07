Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 7 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement to set up environmental industry fund worth 5 billion yuan ($767.22 million) with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LLpzQr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order