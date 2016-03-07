March 7 Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire two health care equipment makers for a combined 448 million yuan ($68.73 million) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 448 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1p1QjBD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5180 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)