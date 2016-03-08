March 8 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 300 million yuan ($46.11 million) commercial paper, up to 900 million yuan medium-term notes

* Says unit plans to invest 100 million yuan to set up property insurance firm with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21UOqsz; bit.ly/1OYckXa

