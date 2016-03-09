UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Minor International Pcl
* Aims to invest 40 billion baht ($1.13 billion) over the next five years on expanding its hotel and fast-food chain businesses, Chaiyapat Paitoon, vice president for strategic planning, says during an earnings presentation
* Aims for net profit growth of at least 15 to 20 percent a year during 2016-2020
* Says revenue from overseas operations will rise to 50 percent of total by 2020 from 45 percent now Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.3500 baht) (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.