* Aims to invest 40 billion baht ($1.13 billion) over the next five years on expanding its hotel and fast-food chain businesses, Chaiyapat Paitoon, vice president for strategic planning, says during an earnings presentation

* Aims for net profit growth of at least 15 to 20 percent a year during 2016-2020

* Says revenue from overseas operations will rise to 50 percent of total by 2020 from 45 percent now