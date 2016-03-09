** G4S -11 pct, 2nd top FTSE midcap loser &
heading towards worst day since May 2013 as co takes additional
65 mln stg results charge on onerous British government
contracts
** 60% of co's 90-day daily avg volume through in first hour
** The world's largest security co says plans to sell more
of its businesses over next 2 yrs
** Co selling weak businesses as it attempts to recover from
contract problems in Britain
** Stock down 28 pct y/y vs 4 pct on wider midcap index
