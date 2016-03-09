** Engineering conglomerate Smiths +1 pct & among
top FTSE 100 gainers as Stifel bumps up TP to 1300p from
1130p, saying stock looks significantly undervalued
** Brokerage expects interims on March 16 to show that
commodity-exposed unit John Crane hasn't gotten worse than
feared & reflect solid performance in medical & detection units
** Analysts on avg have mean TP of 1065p on SMIN, according
to Reuters data
** Most engineers hurting due to exposure to commodity
markets & emerging markets, but SMIN diversified beyond, making
products ranging from epidural catheters through to airport
X-Ray screening systems
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock c.11 pct YTD vs -c.2 pct
FTSE 100
** Stifel, however, says does not expect "strategic
fireworks" at this early stage post new CEO+FD, including
potential medical sale/spin off
** Premier AM's head of UK equities Chris White bought into
SMIN, saying reduction in cash it pays into pension scheme paves
the way for another bid for its medical biz
