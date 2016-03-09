Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 9 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 56.25 percent y/y at 362.1 million yuan ($55.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nw11iO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order