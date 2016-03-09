March 9 China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd

* Says plans to sell stakes and assets in three pharma firms to Shanghai Shyndec for 2.5 billion yuan ($383.91 million)

* Says plans to buy medicine retail related assets for 3.5 billion yuan via cash, share issue

* Says share trade to remain suspended

