March 10 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($153.55 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says share trade to resume on March 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TNLObo; bit.ly/1QO7UnT

