Mar 10 (Reuters) Invincible Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.31 7.02 Net 4.29 3.67 Div 1,167 yen 1,150 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8963.T