** Whitbread +2% & top Stoxx travel & leisure gainer after Jefferies raises to "hold" from "underperform"

** Following c.35% fall in stock, it may no longer fully reflect potential spin-off of Costa Coffee, writes Jefferies, a four-star WTB analyst according to StarMine

** Since start of year, all recommendation changes are upward revisions, Reuters data shows

** Overall sentiment massively positive on stock (14 "buy" or "strong buy", 8 "hold" & 2 "sell" or "strong sell")

** Analysts' mean TP 4695p higher than Weds close of 3701p; Jefferies cuts TP to 3600p

** Stock 2nd top FTSE 100 gainer