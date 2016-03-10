March 10 Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 9.5 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, repay bank loans

* Says 4.8 billion yuan to buy 40.8 percent stake in AXA Tianping P&C Insurance Co Ltd, 4.4 billion yuan to boost Guohua Life Insurance Co Ltd's capital

* Says share trade to resume on March 11

