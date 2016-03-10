BRIEF-Oman's Gulf Investment Services posts Q1 loss
April 12 Gulf Investment Services Holding Co Saog
March 10 Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 9.5 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, repay bank loans
* Says 4.8 billion yuan to buy 40.8 percent stake in AXA Tianping P&C Insurance Co Ltd, 4.4 billion yuan to boost Guohua Life Insurance Co Ltd's capital
* Says share trade to resume on March 11
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1pyXvpy ; bit.ly/1R93vLH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5140 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 12 Gulf Investment Services Holding Co Saog
* Refers to article titled "Record Number Of Bids At Toh Tuck Government Land Sale Site" published by Business Times, Singapore