Mar 11 (Reuters) Comforia Residential Reit, Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2016 ended Jul 31, 2015 to Jul 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 5.05 4.95 6.45 (+2.0 pct ) (+20.7 pct ) (+27.7 pct ) Net 2.15 2.09 2.21 (+3.0 pct ) (+20.6 pct ) (+2.8 pct ) Div 4,339 yen 4,403 yen 4,300 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3282.T