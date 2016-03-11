BRIEF-Textainer announces early repayment of debt
* Textainer Group Holdings - intends to fund repayment of these notes with proceeds from a new debt facility arranged by several financial institutions
March 11 Hubei Wuchangyu Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on March 14 after it scraps asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XhjpYT
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Textainer Group Holdings - intends to fund repayment of these notes with proceeds from a new debt facility arranged by several financial institutions
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S