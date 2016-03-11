March 11 Boe Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to boost optic unit's capital by 575 million yuan ($88.50 million)

* Says CDB Fund to invest 1.6 billion yuan in its 8.5 generation display project in Fuzhou city

* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 10 billion yuan bonds

