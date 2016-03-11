BRIEF-Textainer announces early repayment of debt
* Textainer Group Holdings - intends to fund repayment of these notes with proceeds from a new debt facility arranged by several financial institutions
March 11 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
* Says January-February premium income at 119.26 billion yuan ($18.35 billion)
