BRIEF-Textainer announces early repayment of debt
* Textainer Group Holdings - intends to fund repayment of these notes with proceeds from a new debt facility arranged by several financial institutions
March 11 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says cuts share issue size to up to 7.4 billion yuan ($1.14 billion) from up to 12 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pB8nDg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4991 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S